Rikishi Wasn’t A Fan Of WWE’s Booking For Jey Uso At Money In The Bank

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about his perspective on the booking of his son, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, questioning his placement in the tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank and more. (This was, obviously, recorded before Monday’s episode of Raw.) You can check out some highlights below:

On having Jey Uso team up with Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank: “Do we see Cody and John for SummerSlam? I don’t know. There has to be some type of reason for booking this tag team match. I mean, I mentioned it: for me, I wasn’t a fan of it, because you got the world champion who just won this thing at Mania.”

On opponents that would test Jey’s skills as champion: “I feel we need to have top-notch players to be able to feed towards Jey, to let Jey showcase his talent, let Jey continue that ride to be that fans’ champion. But we’ll see. That’s just a father speaking on my own behalf, but my thoughts about a father’s son. Because I always think like, he worked so hard to get to this top main event spot. Now, just don’t hold it back now, keep going. Keep feeding him. Let’s give Jey the dream matches to also contest his skills, because he’s never really been in that position as a world champion by himself. You don’t have Roman, you don’t have Solo, you don’t have Jimmy, you don’t have Jacob. This is all about Jey Uso.

“So feed him guys like, even if it’s just a babyface match with Randy Orton. Randy has so much respect. Everybody knows he’s an icon, legend, future Hall of Famer. But Randy can still go, and just to be able to have that dream match where you have the younger guy being tested by the OG who’s made a name for himself. It’s a personal thing for wrestlers. You want to be able to say, ‘I wrestled the best of the best in the business.’ So let’s see where they go with it. Right now, it seems they got Jey going up in the mix with [Logan] Paul. How do we look at that? Do we take that seriously serious? Do they not? Does the fan take it serious? Do they not? It all comes down to creative booking. I don’t know, because I know damn well if I was booking, I’d bring the best out of the best, because I want to see my son be the best, and that’s my take on that.”

