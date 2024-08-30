Rikishi Says WWE Needs A Babyface Team To Battle the Bloodline

Rikishi believes that WWE should put together a babyface stable to stand up against The Bloodline. The heel stable is currently led by Solo Sikoa and also features Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. The WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on what could be next for the group, saying that he believes a team of babyfaces that can stand against the group as opposed to the loose coalition of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

“I’d have to have a team like DX put together,” Rikishi said (per Wrestling Inc). “The history of The Bloodline, and the new history of The Bloodline 2.0 all falls underneath the umbrella of the Samoan dynasty.”

He continued, “Legacy, and just that alone, the title alone, you put them with, you’ve got to put these guys with the right people to get the best out of them. Not knocking Cody Rhodes, not knocking Randy and Owens … to make a good babyface, you’ve got to have the good heels.”

The group currently holds the WWE Tag Team Championships, with Sikoa declaring his intent to face the winner of Rhodes vs. Owens after WWE Bash In Berlin for the Undisputed WWE Championship.