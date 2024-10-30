Ring Boys Lawsuit Attorney On Why Charges Weren’t Brought By FBI In 1992, Speaking Up About Sexual Abuse

One of the lawyers in the sexual abuse lawsuit brought by five former WWE “ring boys” has weighed in on why charges were not originally filed and more. As reported, the lawsuit was filed against Vince & Linda McMahon, WWE and TKO alleging that former WWE employees, Mel Phillips and Terry Garvin sexually abused the five individuals and the McMahons did not try to stop the abuse despite being aware. Greg Gutzler, who is representing one of the anonymous plantiffs, spoke with John Pollock & Brandon Thurston for POST Wrestling and a few excerpts are below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On the original investigation into the allegations: “My understanding is that (the FBI) decided to forego the sexual abuse charges against Mel and try to flip him to go after Vince and the WWE on the steroid charges. I think they made a decision. I don’t have definitive evidence of that, but I have heard that and it does make a bit of sense. There’s also the possibility that some of the victims were too afraid to come forward and that harkens back to the point about the statute of limitations and the Maryland Child Victims Act.”

On the difficulty in speaking up in sexual abuse cases: “It’s really hard to disclose sexual abuse. Especially as a young boy against a very, very powerful corporation, powerful people who you know have a ruthless grip on power, and you could see how they ran the company: very sharp elbows.”

On the plaintiffs revisiting the abuse for the lawsuit: “I can tell you that this has been a really painful journey. In some ways stepping forward and having their truth be heard was empowering; it was also incredibly re-traumatizing, incredibly painful, and it really does bring to the forefront the things that happened to them and how it’s affected their lives.”

On the plaintiffs’ emotional trauma: “Whether it happened yesterday or 50 years ago, there are very deep wounds and scars that never heal, and they’re going through that right now. I did check in with each of them and my heart really goes out to them. They’re really good people who’ve been really hurt and I’m hoping to represent them the best that I can.”