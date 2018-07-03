Ring of Honor Announces Title Change From TV Tapings

– Ring of Honor has officially announced the big title change that took place during the weekend’s television tapings. As you can see below, the promotion announced that Jay Lethal captured the ROH World Heavyweight Championship.

Lethal won the championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Dalton Castle, Cody and Matt Taven to mark his second reign with the title. Castle has posted to Twitter to comment on the loss, as you can see below. Also below is an interview with Lethal reacting to his title win: