Ring Of Honor – 4.3.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: April 3, 2025

Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

After not having much to build towards for months, we now have two big events coming up. May will bring Supercard Of Honor while July will have Death Before Dishonor. That’s in addition to the World Title match this Sunday at Dynasty. It’s weird to have this much going on in such relatively short order so there is a lot to cover here. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Sons Of Texas vs. Frat House

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if the Frat House (with Jakked Jameson and Preston Vance) wins or survives the ten minute time limit, they get a future Tag Team Title shot. Before the match, the Sons break up the Beer Pong game and throw the balls into the crowd. That doesn’t work for the Frat House, who jump them from behind, only to get sent outside.

The Sons do their double pose and then take the Frat House down again back inside. Guevara’s standing moonsault hits Karter for two and Rhodes works on the arm. A cheap shot from the floor takes Guevara down though and it’s time for the double teaming in the corner. Guevara gets tied in the Tree of Woe for some stomping but he slips out of a slam and it’s a double clothesline for a double down.

Preston Vance drops Rhodes on the floor though and a jumping knee gets two on Guevara. A belly to back suplex is broken up though and it’s a diving tag off to Rhodes to clean house. The powerslam gets two on Garrison with Karter making the save. Everything breaks down and Guevara cutters Karter, setting up Shattered Dreams. Cue the Dark Order as Guevara hits a Swanton to pin Garrison at 7:49.

Rating: C. So you remember how Karter and Garrison were a totally mediocre heel team when they were managed by Maria? Well now they’re the same mediocre heel team when they’re managed by Jakked Jameson. The match was basic formula stuff and fine, but I have no idea why the Sons are supposed to be this interesting. I’m sure they’ll be presented as some kind of big deal at All In (likely on the pre-show), but we really had to wait this long for that? I have no idea what the Dark Order was doing out there.

We look at Mercedes Mone insulting Athena, who interrupted her on Collision and instantly looked like a huge star.

Gates Of Agony vs. Deonn Rusman/Cal Bloom

Bloom is better known as Von Wagner from NXT. Bloom splashes Kaun in the corner but misses a second attempt. Kaun gets a boot up to stop a charge, setting up a dropkick to knock Bloom into a tag. Rusman misses a charge of his own and it’s off to Liona so the Gates can take turns chopping away.

A missed shot allows the tag back to Bloom, who hammers Kaun down again. Rusman’s diving headbutt gets two and Bloom adds a suplex. Kaun manages his own suplex though and it’s Liona coming back in to clean house. A series of clotheslines hit Rusman in the corner and Kaun hits a dive off the apron to wipe Bloom out. Liona Pounces Rusman for the pin at 5:57.

Rating: C-. Bloom got in some nice offense here but this was the latest Gates match, with the fans not being overly thrilled. That isn’t the biggest surprise either, as the Gates have been around for years now and haven’t done much of anything in months. You know what you’re getting with them and that was the case again here. Why should anyone get into one of their matches?

We look at the Frat House and the Premiere Athletes joining forces last week.

Premiere Athletes vs. Outrunners

Floyd and Daivari trade running shoulders to start and that goes nowhere. Instead it’s off to Magnum, who gets dragged into the wrong corner so the double teaming can ensue. That’s broken up with a double clothesline and a clothesline/bulldog combination takes the Athletes down again. Hold on though as Mark Sterling grabs the mic and says dropkicks are illegal in Milwaukee. The distraction lets the Athletes take over on Floyd in the corner and Daivari’s neckbreaker gets two.

Back in and the beating continues but Nese misses a legdrop. Floyd gets pulled off the apron though and the tag doesn’t go through. The tag goes through a few seconds later (as it tends to do) and some slams put the Athletes down. Everything breaks down again and the Outrunners hit stereo back elbows to drop the Athletes again. The Mega Powers elbow sets up Total Recall but Nese breaks it up just in time. Nese hits a dive to take Magnum out on the floor but Daivari gets dropped with a clothesline. Sterling comes in and is quickly dropped, leaving Total Recall to finish Daivari at 8:22.

Rating: C+. It’s a shame that the Outrunners have lost their big match as the fans still like them and they’re fine enough in the ring. Unfortunately there isn’t much for them to do at the moment as they’ve lost the AEW Tag Team Title shot and they don’t seem likely to beat the Sons Of Texas. At the same time, you have the Athletes, who are right back to where they were before last week.

Dark Order vs. Infantry

Reynolds and Bravo start things off with Bravo hammering away to take over. Back up and a running clothesline gives Reynolds two and it’s off to Uno for a double slingshot faceplant. Bravo gets kicked off the apron, which lets him trip Reynolds down to take over again. A running elbow in the corner gets two on Reynolds and we hit the chinlock.

Reynolds fights out and rolls over for the tag off to Uno so house can be cleaned. A DDT/Flatliner combination drops the Infantry again and Bravo is sent outside. Dean gets caught with a Gory Bomb/Codebreaker combination but here is the Frat House to cut off the Order. The double Stomp finishes Uno at 7:21.

Rating: C. This felt long and a lot of that is because, AGAIN, there is no reason to believe that these teams are going to do anything but stay stuck in the lower half of the tag division. Now we seem to be coming up on the Order vs. the Frat House. Is that going to be some big deal for either of them? Not likely, as there is no reason to believe that is going to be the case.

Pure Title: AR Fox vs. Lee Moriarty

Fox is challenging and has to fight out of an early wristlock. A running rollup lets Moriarty grab a cross armbreaker, sending Fox straight over to the ropes for the first break. Back up and Fox puts him in the ropes for a springboard Russian legsweep (that was cool). A crossface sends Moriarty to the ropes for the first time so Moriarty knocks him in the corner. The string of strikes to the face and ribs set up a slam so Moriarty can start working on the arm. Another armbar sends Fox over to the ropes for his second rope break.

The bad arm is sent into the corner but Fox is back up to send him to the apron. A running flipping double stomp hits Moriarty and a Swanton gets two. Moriarty is right back on the arm though and the Border City Stretch means Fox uses his last rope break. Back up and Fox ties him in the ropes for a slingshot Canadian Destroyer (it looks better than you might expect) for two but he misses a 450. Lo Mein Pain is blocked though and Moriarty gets a chickenwing in the ropes for the tap to retain at 8:42.

Rating: B-. Easily the best match of the night here as they had more of a straight up match rather than going with the same formula that this title tends to go through. That’s nice to see for a change as the standard formula can get a bit old at times. Fox was his usual flashy self here and Moriarty eventually caught him, which made for a good match. Solid main event here and it worked well.

Respect is shown to end the show.

