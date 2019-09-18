Ring of Honor Announces On-Sale Dates For November Shows

– Ring of Honor is set to put tickets on sale for their November shows in Ohio, Texas and Pennsylvania next week. ROH announced on Wednesday that tickets for The Experience, Unauthorized and Survival of the Fittest go on sale on September 25th at 10 AM.

The full announcement is below:

TICKETS GOING ON SALE FOR THE EXPERIENCE, UNAUTHORIZED AND SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST

The weather is cooling off, but the action in ROH will be hotter than ever in November with the return of three of the company’s most popular signature shows.

ROH presents The Experience on Nov. 2 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh; ROH Unauthorized on Nov. 3 at Express Live! in Columbus, Ohio; and Survival of the Fittest on Nov. 8 at the San Antonio Event Center and Nov. 9 at Gilley’s Dallas.

Tickets for all four events go on sale this coming Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Eastern for HonorClub members and Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.

At The Experience, the fans are in charge. ROH’s most interactive shows gives the people the opportunity to vote for the match-ups and stipulations they want to see.

Unauthorized is the wildest and weirdest show of the year in ROH. Anyone can show up and anything can happen when ROH flips the script for one night only.

Survival of the Fittest is a two-night tournament in which the top stars of ROH battle for a future shot at the ROH World Championship. Past winners include the likes of Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, Bryan Danielson, Tyler Black, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.

With a deep and talented roster featuring champions at the top of their game, bonafide superstars and buzzworthy rising stars, ROH is a must-see-live experience. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the best wrestling on the planet up close!

Sat, Nov 2: The Experience at Stage AE in Pittsburgh

Sun Nov 3: ROH Unauthorized at Express Live! in Columbus, Ohio

Fri, Nov 8: Survival of the Fittest Night 1 at San Antonio Event Center

Sat, Nov 9: Survival of the Fittest Night 2 at Gilley’s Dallas