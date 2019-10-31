Ring of Honor Announces Return to Atlanta and North Carolina

Ring of Honor has announced that they will return to Atlanta, Georgia and Concord, North Carolina on January 11-12. Here’s a press release:

TICKETS GOING ON SALE FOR ROH’S RETURN TO ATLANTA, CONCORD!

Ring of Honor will kick off its 2020 live event schedule with two big shows in Atlanta and Concord, N.C.!

ROH returns to Center Stage in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 11, and then heads to the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, N.C., on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. ET for HonorClub members and Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. ET for the general public.

All the ROH stars undoubtedly will be looking to start off 2020 strong, so fans in Atlanta and Concord can expect thrilling action, fierce confrontations and surprises.

In addition to all the great wrestling action, fans in Atlanta and Concord can get up close and personal with top ROH stars at exclusive meet and greets prior to the start of the shows.

Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and the ROH App for talent and match announcements as we get closer to ROH’s return to Atlanta and Concord!