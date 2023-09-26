Ring of Honor Announces Jimmy Jacobs’ Return Against Shane Taylor

In a recent Twitter post, Ring of Honor officially announced Jimmy Jacobs will be back in the ring to take on Shane Taylor on ROH TV this week. This will be Jacobs’ first bout with ROH since 2015, as the post stated:

For the first time since 2015, former #ROH World Tag Team Champion Jimmy Jacobs returns to #ROH in-ring action to face the dominant @shane216taylor in singles action! Don’t miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at http://WatchROH.com 7pm ET/6pm CT.

