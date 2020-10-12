Details On Ring Of Honor Holding New TV Tapings

Ring of Honor is set to hold a new round of TV tapings this week. According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, ROH will bring in talent for a set of tapings later in the week in Baltimore.

Johnson notes that ROH talent is arriving in Baltimore today to begin the company’s COVID-19 testing protocols, which essentially includes creating a bubble while doing several rounds of tests.

ROH stars must stay in their hotel rooms until they are supposed to be in the arena for their particular match or segment.

After doing that, the talent is reportedly then sent back to their hotel rooms as part of ROH’s protocols.