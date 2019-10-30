wrestling / News
Ring of Honor Reschedules Tour of Texas to Next Summer
October 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor has rescheduled next month’s Texas tour to next summer. The company announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the tour, which had been set for November 9th and 18th, will instead take place on June 5th and 6th. The tour was rescheduled due to “operational conflict.”
The full details are at the link in the below tweet:
The live events in Texas scheduled for Nov. 9 in Dallas and Nov. 10 in San Antonio have been postponed and rescheduled with return dates confirmed for 2020 on June 5 (at Gilley’s Dallas) and June 6 (at The Aztec Theatre San Antonio): https://t.co/MQhc7TZv8A pic.twitter.com/IaNEuyUpQy
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on Jordan Myles’ Conflict With WWE, Says It’s Not His Job to Defend Jordan Myles
- Eric Bischoff on Rob Van Dam Appearing at WCW Show, If There Were Talks With Him
- Jim Ross Recalls Taz Jumping Guardrail at 1996 Raw & Wanting to Sign Him, Taz Doing AEW Dark Commentary
- CM Punk On His Favorite Harley Race Story, Memorializing Race in a Tattoo