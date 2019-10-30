wrestling / News

Ring of Honor Reschedules Tour of Texas to Next Summer

October 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ring of Honor has rescheduled next month’s Texas tour to next summer. The company announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the tour, which had been set for November 9th and 18th, will instead take place on June 5th and 6th. The tour was rescheduled due to “operational conflict.”

