Ring of Honor Announces First Three Matches For ROH Women’s Title Tournament

In the most recent edition of Eck’s Files, Ring of Honor announced the first three matches for the ROH Women’s Championship. The first set of matches will take place on the July 31 edition of ROH TV.

It was previously reported that former WWE star Chelsea Green, who has since made appearances for ROH and Impact, will be on commentary for the upcoming tournament matches.

Here’s the lineup:

* Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia

* Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy

* Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C