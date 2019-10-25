Ring of Honor Set To Return To Philadelphia

Ring of Honor has announced that they will be returning to Philadelphia in December for Final Battle Fallout at the 2300 Arena. Here’s a press release:

TICKETS GOING ON SALE FOR FINAL BATTLE FALLOUT IN PHILADELPHIA!

Ring of Honor is ending 2019 with a bang in the City of Brotherly Love!

Two days after the huge Final Battle pay-per-view, ROH returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena for Final Battle Fallout on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Tickets for ROH’s pivotal final show of the year go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. for HonorClub members, and Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. for the general public.

Bell time for Final Battle Fallout is 6 p.m. Fans will be treated to an hour of matches taped exclusively for TV prior to the start of the live streaming portion of the event.

In addition to taking in all the great action at Final Battle fallout, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos with their favorite ROH stars in meet and greet sessions before the show. It’s all part of the ROH live experience.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of it!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE FALLOUT

SUNDAY, DEC. 15, 6 P.M.

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148