Ring of Honor Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped several matches for Thursday’s episode last night before and after AEW Collision in San Antonio. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Griff Garrison def Serpentico.

* Lance Archer def. JP Harlow.

* Tony Nese def. “Texas Kid”

* Dalton Castle def. Peter Avalon

* Bryan Keith and The Von Erichs def. The Iron Savages. Kevin Von Erich was not at ringside.

* Queen Aminata def. Maya World

* Ethan Page def. Johnny TV after Dalton Castle distracted TV.

* Billie Starkz def. Vertvixen

* Taya Valkyrie & The Renegade Twins def. Trish Adora, Lady Frost & Kiera Hogan.

* Mercedes Martinez & Diamante def. Leyla Hirsh & Rachael Ellering.

* Red Velvet def. Alex Gracia.

* Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor def. The Boys and The Infantry.

* ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher def. Willie Mack.

* Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander & Lee Johnson def. Gringo Loco & The Workhorsemen.