Ring of Honor Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)

December 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor taped several matches for Thursday’s episode last night before and after AEW Collision in San Antonio. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Griff Garrison def Serpentico.
* Lance Archer def. JP Harlow.
* Tony Nese def. “Texas Kid”
* Dalton Castle def. Peter Avalon
* Bryan Keith and The Von Erichs def. The Iron Savages. Kevin Von Erich was not at ringside.
* Queen Aminata def. Maya World
* Ethan Page def. Johnny TV after Dalton Castle distracted TV.
* Billie Starkz def. Vertvixen
* Taya Valkyrie & The Renegade Twins def. Trish Adora, Lady Frost & Kiera Hogan.
* Mercedes Martinez & Diamante def. Leyla Hirsh & Rachael Ellering.
* Red Velvet def. Alex Gracia.
* Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor def. The Boys and The Infantry.
* ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher def. Willie Mack.
* Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander & Lee Johnson def. Gringo Loco & The Workhorsemen.

