wrestling / News
Ring of Honor Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)
July 17, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor taped several matches for an upcoming episode last night at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:
* The Beast Mortos def. Serpentico
* Lee Johnson and Blake Christian def. David Ali and Isaiah Moore
* Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco
