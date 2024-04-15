Ring of Honor Taping Results From Highland Heights, KY (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped several matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub before last Saturday’s AEW Collision. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Lee Johnson def. JD Drake

* Bryan Keith def. Aaron Solo

* Mark Briscoe def. Griff Garrison

* Leyla Hirsch, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora def. Taya Valkyrie, Diamante & Leila Gray

* Lady Frost def. Marti Belle

* The Beast Mortos (fka Black Taurus) def. Nick Comoroto

* Abadon def. Allysin Kay

* The Infantry def. The Iron Savages. After the match, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari attacked The Infantry, but Mark Briscoe, Bryan Keith, Dalton Castle and Lee Johnson made the save.