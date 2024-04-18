wrestling / News

Ring of Honor Taping Results From Indianapolis (SPOILERS)

April 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor taped several matches for this week’s episode last night at the AEW Dynamite taping in Indianapolis. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Dark Order
* Anna Jay def. Allysin Kay
* Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony def. Manders & Beefcake
* Yuka Sakazaki def. Leila Grey
* The Undisputed Kingdom def. The Outrunners
* Komander def. Isiah Kassidy

