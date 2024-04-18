Ring of Honor Taping Results From Indianapolis (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped several matches for this week’s episode last night at the AEW Dynamite taping in Indianapolis. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Dark Order

* Anna Jay def. Allysin Kay

* Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony def. Manders & Beefcake

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Leila Grey

* The Undisputed Kingdom def. The Outrunners

* Komander def. Isiah Kassidy