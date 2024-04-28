wrestling / News

Ring of Honor Taping Results From Jacksonville (SPOILERS)

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor taped several matches for this week’s episode last night at the AEW Collision taping in Jacksonville. Here are spoilers, via F4WOnline:

* Chosen def. Jon Cruz
* Anthony Ogogo def. Zicky Dice
* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Nikki Eight, Tommy Mars, & an unidentified wrestler
* Kiera Hogan def. Ashley D’Amboise
* Diamante, Mercedes Martinez & Taya Valkyrie def. Abadon, Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost
* Toa Liona def. Jimmy Wild
* ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Dream Girl Ellie in a Proving Ground match
* Serpentico & Angelico defeated Cole Karter & Griff Garrison. Garrison and Karter attacked Serpentico and Angelico after the match.
* Queen Aminata def. Robyn Renegade

