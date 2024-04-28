wrestling / News
Ring of Honor Taping Results From Jacksonville (SPOILERS)
Ring of Honor taped several matches for this week’s episode last night at the AEW Collision taping in Jacksonville. Here are spoilers, via F4WOnline:
* Chosen def. Jon Cruz
* Anthony Ogogo def. Zicky Dice
* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Nikki Eight, Tommy Mars, & an unidentified wrestler
* Kiera Hogan def. Ashley D’Amboise
* Diamante, Mercedes Martinez & Taya Valkyrie def. Abadon, Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost
* Toa Liona def. Jimmy Wild
* ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Dream Girl Ellie in a Proving Ground match
* Serpentico & Angelico defeated Cole Karter & Griff Garrison. Garrison and Karter attacked Serpentico and Angelico after the match.
* Queen Aminata def. Robyn Renegade
