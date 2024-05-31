wrestling / News

Ring of Honor Taping Results From Palm Springs (SPOILERS)

May 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Along with AEW Collision, Ring of Honor also taped matches for upcoming episodes last night in Palm Springs, CA. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* The Undisputed Kingdom def. Che Cabera & Bad Dude Tito
* QT Marshall def. Nick Comoroto
* A backstage segment was taped, likely for Collision, where Roderick Strong got a AEW World title match against Swerve Strickland for Dynamite.
* Lee Johnson def. PJ Black. The match was stopped after Black was hurt when he hit a corkscrew plancha.
* Red Velvet def. Viva Van
* Billie Starkz def. Sandra Moon
* Marina Shafir, Alex Windsor & Diamante def. Abadon, Lady Frost & Leyla Hirsch
* Harley Cameron def. Trish Adora
* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Lance Archer & The Righteous, The Dark Order & The Infantry and Dalton Castle

