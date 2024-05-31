Ring of Honor Taping Results From Palm Springs (SPOILERS)

Along with AEW Collision, Ring of Honor also taped matches for upcoming episodes last night in Palm Springs, CA. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* The Undisputed Kingdom def. Che Cabera & Bad Dude Tito

* QT Marshall def. Nick Comoroto

* A backstage segment was taped, likely for Collision, where Roderick Strong got a AEW World title match against Swerve Strickland for Dynamite.

* Lee Johnson def. PJ Black. The match was stopped after Black was hurt when he hit a corkscrew plancha.

* Red Velvet def. Viva Van

* Billie Starkz def. Sandra Moon

* Marina Shafir, Alex Windsor & Diamante def. Abadon, Lady Frost & Leyla Hirsch

* Harley Cameron def. Trish Adora

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Lance Archer & The Righteous, The Dark Order & The Infantry and Dalton Castle