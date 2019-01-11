Ring of Honor Teaming With Vet Tix to Offer Tickets to US Troops

– Ring of Honor has announced a partnership with Vet Tix to offer tickets to select events for United States troops. The company announced the news on Friday. You can find out more and get tickets through Vet Tix here; the full announcement is below:

Ring of Honor has formed a partnership with Vet Tix to offer select tickets to ROH events to all branches of currently-serving Military and Veterans, including immediate family of troops KIA. The first event will be this Sunday’s Honor Reigns Supreme in Concord, North Carolina.

Become a ‘VetTixer’ by signing up at VetTix.org for your opportunity to experience ROH live as our thanks to you. Stay tuned for updates on more ROH events to partner with Vet Tix.

Vet Tix Mission:

Vet Tix provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life. We support our troops by honoring their service and providing positive family and life experiences, during and after their years of service to our country.