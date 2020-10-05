wrestling / News
Various News: Ring of Honor Pays Tribute To Hispanic Stars, Mission Pro Wrestling Announces Out Of Hell, Beyond Wrestling Returning to Atlantic City
– To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Ring of Honor released a new video paying tribute to the company’s Hispanic stars from the past and present. You can watch the video below.
– Mission Pro Wrestling has announced that its Out Of Hell event is set to take place on November 6 at Pinballz Kingdom in Buda, Texas.
The OFFICIAL FLYER for #MPWOutOfHell!
Tickets and more info available at https://t.co/72DaD6HHxJ
Streaming LIVE on @TitleMatchWN
Our safety guidelines will remain the same. Also huge shoutout to ALL of our sponsors! Stay tuned for match announcements and sponsor posts! pic.twitter.com/CU8KoFnfVV
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) October 3, 2020
– Beyond Wrestling will be returning to Alantic City, New Jersey. The company announced that it’ll be doing a show on November 8 for Tournament for Tomorrow.
BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday, 11/8 for #TournamentForTomorrow – a double-header with @GCWrestling_!
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) October 5, 2020
