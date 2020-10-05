wrestling / News

Various News: Ring of Honor Pays Tribute To Hispanic Stars, Mission Pro Wrestling Announces Out Of Hell, Beyond Wrestling Returning to Atlantic City

October 5, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Ring of Honor released a new video paying tribute to the company’s Hispanic stars from the past and present. You can watch the video below.

– Mission Pro Wrestling has announced that its Out Of Hell event is set to take place on November 6 at Pinballz Kingdom in Buda, Texas.

– Beyond Wrestling will be returning to Alantic City, New Jersey. The company announced that it’ll be doing a show on November 8 for Tournament for Tomorrow.

