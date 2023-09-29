Ring Of Honor TV Results 9.28.23: Brian Cage Battles Metalik, More

The latest episode of ROH TV took place on Thursday with Brian Cage, Metalik, Athena and more in action. You can the full results below from the show, which aired on HonorClub, per Fightful:

* Josh Woods def. Brayden Erving

* Scorpio Sky def. Tony Nese

* Gravity def. Lee Johnson

* Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

* Griff Garrison says in an interview that he has to make his team with Cole Carter work.

* Leyla Hirsch def. Laynie Luck

* Shane Taylor def. Jimmy Jacobs

* It was announced that Leyla Hirsch will get an ROH Women’s Championship match against Athena next week.

* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Ren Jones, Trenton Tormenta & Xavier Walker

* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison def. The Infantry

* Mercedes Martinez def. Allysin Kay

* Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) def. Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson)

* Ethan Page def. Rohit Raju

* Brian Cage def. Metalik

