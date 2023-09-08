Ring of Honor TV Results 9.7.23: Athena Battles Allysin Kay, More

Athena and Allysin Kay collided on this week’s ROH TV, and the results are now online. You can check out the full results below from the show, which aired on Honor Club, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena def. Allysin Kay.

* Tony Nese def. Silas Young.

* Dalton Castle was interviewed backstage and talked about the roadblocks in front of their way as of late. He talked about how everyone was attacking The Boys and said he needs to eat his problems but didn’t know how.

* SAP def. Adam Priest & Schaff

* Kiera Hogan called out Leila Gray in a backstage interview.

* Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. The Renegades

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Mogul Embassy def. Griff Garrison, Metalik & Gravity

* Kiera Hogan def. Leila Grey

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett was interviewed and said she had a plan for Griff Garrison. She met with Garrison and Cole Karter and told Garrison to think about joining her & Karter.

* Willie Mack & The Infantry def. JAH-C, Davey Bang & August Matthews.

* Lee Johnson said in an interview that he’s not in ROH to take part, but rather to take over.

* Leyla Hirsch def. Lady Frost. Karter and Kaneliis-Bennett watched from the ramp and tried to shake Hirsh’s hand after, but Hirsch walked away.

* Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata def. Gringo Loco & Blake Christian

* Josh Woods & Mark Sterling were interviewed by Lexy Nair, with Sterling recounting the United Center’s history and saying that Woods is hosting an Open Challenge next week.

* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Lee Johnson

* Iron Savages def. Ren Jones & Caleb Konley

* Athena told Billie Starkz backstage that she was putting her through “Minion Training.”

* Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Best Friends def. Outrunners & The Workhorsemen

"As for Leila..if you can't handle the heat, which I'm sure you can't, you can get up out my kitchen."@HoganKnowsBest3 takes on @Miss_LeilaGrey in singles action later tonight! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub on https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/VcOmcl0San — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 7, 2023