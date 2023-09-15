Ring of Honor TV Results 9.14.23: Claudio Castagnoli Defends World Title, More

ROH aired the latest episode of ROH TV on Thursday, with a ROH World Championship match and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on Honor Club, per Fightful:

* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Rocky Romero

* Willie Mack & The Infantry def. Kevin Ku & The Outrunners

* Ethan Page was interviewed backstage, and said ROH was the perfect place for him right now. He said he had lost his competitive Edge and wasn’t sure who he was anymore. He said he did know who he could be, and prove it to the world & himself.

* Mercedes Martinez def. Zoey Skye.

* Gates of Agony def. Cole Radrick & Matt Brannigan

* Lexy Nair interviewed Billie Starks and gave her a To-Do-List. Starks said she couldn’t do it, but Nair said to do it because it wouldn’t go great. Nair gave Starks another T-shirt gift from Athena, who she will be away for the next two weeks.

* Darius Martin def. Christopher Daniels.

* Shane Taylor def. Lee Johnson after Lee Moriarty distracted Johnson. Taylor & Moriarty shook hands afterward.

* Willow Nightingale def. Lady Frost.

* Lexy Nair interviewed Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty, and Taylor said that he was focused on making history in the company and announced Moriarty as the newest member of the new Shane Taylor Promotions

* Josh Woods def. Dominic Garrini

* Ethan Page def. Griff Garrison

* The WorkHorsemen def. The Boys

* Lexy Nair interviews Griff Garrison who said he’d a step after due to his time off due to injury. Maria Kanellis-Bennett & Cole Karter talked with Garrison and Kanellis said that Garrison would do well to have friends.

* AR Fox vs. Tony Nese