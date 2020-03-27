Ring of Honor TV Set To Spotlight Mark and Jay Briscoe

Ring of Honor has announced that they are still putting out content for ROH TV, which will include a spotlight on Mark and Jay Briscoe. Here’s the announcement:

ROH IS PUMPING OUT PRIME CONTENT, INCLUDING SPECIAL TV EPISODE SPOTLIGHTING THE BRISCOES

There are no Ring of Honor live events scheduled until June due to COVID-19, but there’s a plethora of great ROH content available now and coming in the near future to help fill the void.

Beginning with this weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling,” the weekly television program will spotlight a specific wrestler or tag team. First up, it’s time to man up, as Jay and Mark Briscoe are the featured stars.

The Briscoes’ ROH World Tag Team Title defense against Kevin Steen and El Generico from 2007 and the Briscoe versus Briscoe match for Jay’s ROH World Title from 2013 will air on the episode, which also includes new interviews with the Briscoes on their chicken farm in Sandy Fork, Del.

Upcoming episodes will be dedicated to Jay Lethal, PCO, Matt Taven and Flip Gordon.