wrestling / News
Ring of Honor TV Set To Spotlight Mark and Jay Briscoe
Ring of Honor has announced that they are still putting out content for ROH TV, which will include a spotlight on Mark and Jay Briscoe. Here’s the announcement:
ROH IS PUMPING OUT PRIME CONTENT, INCLUDING SPECIAL TV EPISODE SPOTLIGHTING THE BRISCOES
There are no Ring of Honor live events scheduled until June due to COVID-19, but there’s a plethora of great ROH content available now and coming in the near future to help fill the void.
Beginning with this weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling,” the weekly television program will spotlight a specific wrestler or tag team. First up, it’s time to man up, as Jay and Mark Briscoe are the featured stars.
The Briscoes’ ROH World Tag Team Title defense against Kevin Steen and El Generico from 2007 and the Briscoe versus Briscoe match for Jay’s ROH World Title from 2013 will air on the episode, which also includes new interviews with the Briscoes on their chicken farm in Sandy Fork, Del.
Upcoming episodes will be dedicated to Jay Lethal, PCO, Matt Taven and Flip Gordon.
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose On If She Thought Her Storyline with Otis Would Be Popular, Her Future Goals
- Jim Ross Discusses Nailz Attacking Vince McMahon, Accusing Vince of Sexually Assaulting Him
- Stephanie McMahon Details WWE’s Measures Against Coronavirus, Medical Policy
- CM Punk’s WWE Backstage Role Reportedly Limited Per WWE, Vince McMahon Doesn’t Want To Do Business With Him