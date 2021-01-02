Ring of Honor TV To Chronicle How Company Handled Pandemic

Ring of Honor has announced that the next episode of ROH TV, the first in 2021, will chronicle how the company handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” in 2021 takes a look back at 2020, focusing on how the company reacted to the pandemic and featuring two never-before-seen matches.

The episode chronicles the weekend of March 13-14, when ROH was in Las Vegas to present the 18th Anniversary pay-per-view and Past vs. Present show. However, both events ended up being cancelled due to the rapid escalation of COVID-19.

ROH stars such as Matt Taven, Flip Gordon and Slex will tell their personal stories regarding the pandemic.

Some matches were filmed that weekend, including Flip Gordon versus Bandido, and Jay Lethal versus Mark Haskins. ROH will air both bouts for this first time on this episode.