– The Ring of Honor Wrestling website has been updated with a roster page ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event. Notably, former tag team champions The Briscoes are listed on the roster. The current roster lists the following wrestlers:

* Chris Jericho (ROH Champion)

* Daniel Garcia (ROH Pure Champion)

* Samoa Joe (ROH TV Champion)

* Mercedes Martinez (ROH Women’s Champion)

* Dax Harwood (ROH Tag Team Champion)

* Cash Wheeler (ROH Tag Team Champion)

* Dalton Castle (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion)

* Mark Briscoe

* Jay Briscoe

* The Boys (ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions)

The next Ring of Honor event, Final Battle, will be held on Saturday, December 10 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.