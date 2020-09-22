Newest Edition Of Ring Of Honor Week To Week Features Pure Tournament Week 2 Fallout

Ring of Honor has released its newest Week to Week video on its YouTube channel, which features highlights of David Finlay hyping his Pure Tournament matchup with Jay Lethal, Matt Sydal sending a warning to Jonathan Gresham, and much more. You can check out 411’s full review of the most recent edition of ROH TV.

David Finlay defeated Rocky Romero in Block A action, and Sydal got the win against Delirious in Block B.

This week on ROH TV, Fred Yehi takes on Silas Young, while Josh Woods squares off against Kenny King.