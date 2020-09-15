Newest Ring Of Honor Week To Week Includes Backstage Reactions, Pure Tournament Week 2 Preview

Ring of Honor Wrestling has released a new video on its YouTube channel, which includes backstage reactions from Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham on their recent victories in the Pure Tournament. You can read 411’s full review from last week’s edition of ROH TV.

Lethal is set to take on the winner of David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero in Block A, while Gresham will square off with the winner of Delirious and Matt Sydal in Block B.

Finlay/Romero and Delirious/Sydal will take place on this week’s edition of ROH TV, and the video also features thoughts from the competitors on their upcoming matches.