Ring of Honor Announces ‘Women’s Division Wednesday’ YouTube Series

Ring of Honor has announced a Women’s Division Wednesday series on YouTube, which is set to begin on April 28. It will feature a new women’s match featuring both newcomers and ROH veterans every Wednesday at 7 PM ET.

This comes on the heels of Maria Kanellis-Bennett making the announcement at the ROH 19th Anniversary event that the company would hold a tournament this summer to crowd a new ROH Women’s World Champion.

Here’s the full release from ROH on Women’s Division Wednesday: