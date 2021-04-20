wrestling / News
Ring of Honor Announces ‘Women’s Division Wednesday’ YouTube Series
Ring of Honor has announced a Women’s Division Wednesday series on YouTube, which is set to begin on April 28. It will feature a new women’s match featuring both newcomers and ROH veterans every Wednesday at 7 PM ET.
This comes on the heels of Maria Kanellis-Bennett making the announcement at the ROH 19th Anniversary event that the company would hold a tournament this summer to crowd a new ROH Women’s World Champion.
Here’s the full release from ROH on Women’s Division Wednesday:
No participants for the championship tournament have been announced, so all of the competitors in Women’s Division Wednesday matches will be out to prove that they deserve to be part of the field.
