Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship Unified On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

We have an undisputed ROH Women’s World Championship as of the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Mercedes Martinez defeat Deonna Purrazzo to unify the championships in the on this week’s show. You can see clips from the match below.

This is Martinez’s first run with the championship; her reign is recognized as her interim title reign’s start at 34 days after winning the interim belt at Supercard of Honor XV. Purrazzo’s run ends at 115 days, having won the championship from inaugural champion Rok-C on the January 9th episode of Impact Wrestling.