wrestling / News
Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship Unified On AEW Dynamite (Clips)
We have an undisputed ROH Women’s World Championship as of the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Mercedes Martinez defeat Deonna Purrazzo to unify the championships in the on this week’s show. You can see clips from the match below.
This is Martinez’s first run with the championship; her reign is recognized as her interim title reign’s start at 34 days after winning the interim belt at Supercard of Honor XV. Purrazzo’s run ends at 115 days, having won the championship from inaugural champion Rok-C on the January 9th episode of Impact Wrestling.
The #OGBADASS, the interim @ringofhonor Women's World Champion @RealMMartinez! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/5yX2GQ4zEg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
The #Virtuosa, @ringofhonor Women's World Champion, @IMPACTWRESTLING star @DeonnaPurrazzo making her #AEW debut tonight! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/aMGb9aFhs4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
The tension between these two competitors is heavy here in this championship match! @DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @RealMMartinez for the Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Z0QBiG01FA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
Spear on the apron by @RealMMartinez! It's @DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @RealMMartinez for the Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Moqn7W3Udo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
The #OGBADASS @RealMMartinez just unleashing on @DeonnaPurrazzo! The Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship on the line here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TN19Zwtvai
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
.@DeonnaPurrazzo turns @RealMMartinez inside out! The Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship is on the line here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NFb9X5QhOc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
#AndNew!!! The Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Champion is @RealMMartinez! What an incredible night it's been here on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/J1NQyfJ7ue
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
#ANDNEW Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Champion @RealMMartinez!
What a night here on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/8DRatVSRvo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tessa Blanchard Rumored to Have ‘Falling Out’ With WOW – Women of Wrestling
- Paul Heyman Comments on Charles Barkley Referencing Roman Reigns on Inside the NBA
- CM Punk Trends On Twitter For His Pro-Women’s Rights Message Due To Imminent Danger of Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now