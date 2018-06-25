WWE News: Ring Rope Breaks During WWE Live Event, Jeff Hardy Warns Shinsuke Nakamura, Latest WWE Social Media Stats

– The ring rope broke during last night’s WWE live event in Anaheim, featuring Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. It broke five minutes into the match. At one point, McIntyre tried to attack Rollins with it.

– Nielsen is not releasing daily social media statistics for TV series and specails, but still releasing them every week. They also dropped Instagram statistics but brought back Facebook stats.

The June 18 episode of RAW was #5 on the top ten list of shows that aired from June 18-24. It had 550,000 interactions on Twitter and Facebook: 242,000 on Facebook and 308,000 on Twitter. The Twitter stats are up from the June 4 episode (189,000 interactions). The June 19 episode of Smackdown was #6. It had 297,000 interactions: 68,000 on Facebook and 229,000 on Twitter. The Twitter stats are up from the June 5 episode (144000 interactions). Other shows on that list include the 2018 BET Awards, the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, The Rachel Maddow Show (June 19th episode), the 2018 NHL Awards, America’s Got Talent (June 19th episode), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (June 18th episode) and The Ingraham Angle (June 18th episode).

– Jeff Hardy posted the following warning to Shinsuke Nakamura before their match on Tuesday: