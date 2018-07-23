Ring Warriors to Air on WGN America Starting This Fall

– Ring Warriors has announced that they will begin airing on WGN America starting in September. As you can see in the below announcement, the Las Vegas-based company will debut on the cable network on September 15th at 8 AM ET/PT:

Founded by the late Hiro Matsuda, a legendary wrestler and the trainer of such international superstars as Hulk Hogan and the Great Muta, Ring Warriors today announced it has secured a U.S. cable broadcast outlet.

Starting on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 8 a.m. ET/PT, Ring Warriors will debut on WGN America, a nationally distributed television network that reaches more than 80 million households via cable, satellite and telcos.

The series, a joint venture between Florida based Ring Warriors and Nevada based Goin’ Mobile Video Productions (GMVP), was acquired for worldwide distribution, marketing and licensing by California based Global Genesis Group (GGG).

“We are thrilled to be on such a high-profile network,” said GMVP’s Howard Lipkint, the show’s Executive Producer. “Working with Global Genesis Group to take Ring Warriors to the next level, we look forward to bringing our passion for wrestling to fans around the world.”

“Ring Warriors combines the most electric elements of high-impact sports with explosive characters and storylines that make each match feel larger than life,” added GGG President Rick Romano. “We are so excited to bring a series with such legendary roots to wrestling fans all over the world.”

Play-by-play and color analysis

Calling the action for Ring Warriors will be the team of Blake Chadwick and Larry Brannon. Chadwick, a veteran play-by-play announcer for Ring Warriors during its during previous productions (2012-2015), is joined by Brannon, a former NWA world tag team champion who performed under the name Vito DeNucci. Brannon is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ring Warriors, LLC.

“This is a big move for us,” said Brannon. “We know we have a challenge before us and we are ready, willing and able to meet that challenge. We’ve assembled an amazing array of talent to kick things off. Our goal today is the same as it has always been – to deliver an episodic wrestling product for the fans.”

Also joining the broadcast team is veteran wrestling announcer Ken Resnick, who brings more than 30 years of experience to Ring Warriors. “Killer Ken” as he is affectionately known, will be handling backstage and in-ring interview duties.

“I think Hiro would be very proud of what we are doing today with Ring Warriors,” said Howard Brody, Matsuda’s former partner and current Ring Warriors, LLC Chief Operations Officer. “Hiro had a vision that one day Ring Warriors would be on TV in the U.S. but he passed away before that was realized. After almost 20 years that vision is now a reality.”

To learn more about Ring Warriors and to get all the latest updates, visit them on Facebook