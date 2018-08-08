Various News: Ring Warriors Holding National TV Tapings Today & Tomorrow, David Arquette Gets Shunned By RJ City, Kofi Kingston Visits EA Headquarters

– Ring Warriors will hold TV tapings at the Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas tonight and tomorrow. The show will debut September 15th on WGN America. Austin Aries, Melissa Anderson, Wes Brisco, Michael Tarver, Santana Garrett, former WWE star Chaz Warrington, The Hotshots (former TNA star Chase Stevens and former WWE developmental and TNA star Cassidy Riley), Luke Hawx, Lucha Underground star Marty the Moth, Alexander Hammerstone, Funny Bone, The 1% (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson), Chris Bey, Alex Chamberlain, Chance Prophet, Tokyo Monster Kahagas, The Slambinos, Francisco Ciatso and A.J. Jannazzo, and more will be part of the tapings.

– David Arquette sent recent opponent RJ City a gift for his birthday, which City didn’t appreciate…

I was sent this by @DavidArquette.

While I’d like to be touched, I still despise him so I’m gonna assume this is part of some Ponzi scheme for my friendship. pic.twitter.com/p45j5VOpbO — RJ City (@RJCity1) August 8, 2018

Happy Belated Birthday Turkey! — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) August 8, 2018

– Kofi Kingston visited the Electronic Arts headquarters yesterday…