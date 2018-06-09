Ring Warriors Announces Return of V Tapings in August

– Ring Warriors issued the following press release today. The promotion will return with a new set of TV tapings in August in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Legacy Continues: Ring Warriors returns to national spotlight Aug. 8 & 9 with big TV taping in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – On Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 8 and 9, Ring Warriors returns to action after a three year hiatus with a two night event at Sam’s Town Live, 5111 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, with 7:30 p.m. start times.

More than 30 performers will be on hand, several of which will participate in a tournament to crown a new Ring Warriors Grand Champion.

In addition to a dozen returning Ring Warriors veterans, there are a number of new faces joining the roster for the two night event including internationally recognized superstar Austin Aries.

Other superstars who are new to Ring Warriors include: Willie Mack, Marty the Moth, Alexander Hammerstone, Funny Bone, the tag team known as The 1% (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson), Chris Bey, and world renowned ladies competitor Melissa Anderson.

They will join such returning Ring Warriors alumni as Wes Brisco, Alex Chamberlain,Michael Tarver, former ladies champion Santana Garrett, “The Simply Tremendous Dude” Chaz Warrington, The Hotshots (Chase Stevens and Cassidy Riley), “The Dark Child” Chance Prophet, “The Tokyo Monster” Kahagas, The Slambinos (Francisco Ciatso and A.J. Jannazzo), and “The Southern Stomper” Luke Hawx.

Several additional competitors will be announced soon.

These events will be taped for a national TV audience. In addition to international distribution, Ring Warriors programming will be available this fall to more than 75 Million households across the U.S. More information to follow.

Tickets for Ring Warriors start at just $10 and will be available in advance at the Sam’s Town Live box office as well as all Boyd Gaming locations. Two-day event packages will also be available. Online tickets will be available starting in July.

To learn more about Ring Warriors and to get all the latest updates, visit us on Facebook at http://www.fb.com/ringwarriors/