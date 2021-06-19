wrestling / News

Ringside Collectibles Hypes AEW Action Figures in Videos From Double or Nothing Weekend

June 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Unrivaled Action Figures

The AEW action figure line from Jazwares was shown off at AEW Double or Nothing weekend, and videos from showcases are online. You can see the videos below including Britt Baker looking at her action figure, the Jazwares display walkthrough and more:

AEW, AEW Unrivaled

