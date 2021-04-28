Ringside Collectibles Reveals New Exclusive Jurassic Express Figure 2-Pack

– As previously reported, Ringside Collectibles was teasing the announcement for a wrestling collectible set today using a clip from the original 1993 Jurassic Park film. That reveal came today, and it’s a new AEW Jurassic Express action figure set, featuring Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

The set is available in two different versions, and both are available to preorder now at Ringside Collectibes. The set features packaging inspired by the movie Jurassic Park. In the special exclusive variant packaging version, the figures are packaging so it has Luchasaurus posed on top of Jungle Boy’s shoulders rather than the other way around.

Different individual versions of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus action figures will be available as part of the AEW Unrivaled Series 5. You can view some images of the new AEW figure set for Jurassic Express below: