Rinku Singh On How He Went From Baseball to WWE
In an interview with Trib Live, Rinku Singh spoke about how he went from playing baseball to eventually becoming a WWE superstar. He was known as the ‘Million Dollar Arm’, and even had a Disney movie made about him. He is now part of NXT and recently made his debut on television. Here are highlights:
On staying in shape as a vegetarian: “It is very hard to get enough protein. There’s not many options. Back home, it’s easy for vegetarians. But, in the United States, it’s a lot harder to find options as a vegetarian. But I’m doing the best that I can.”
On his tag partner Saurav: “I found more of a brother in America than a wrestling partner. We signed together, trained together, had so many matches together in ‘NXT.’ Now here we are, tag-team partners. We think the same way. Having him, he’s a great partner.”
On how baseball prepared him for wrestling: “The Pittsburgh Pirates gave me an opportunity to be a better baseball player or a better human being. They give you every tool possible to make a better version of yourself. And that’s what WWE did. ”
