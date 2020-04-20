Rinku Singh On Learning From NXT’s Coaches, His Goals in WWE

Rinku Singh spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for a new interview discussing his journey from baseball to WWE. Singh was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates for $8,000 after winning the Million Dollar Arm reality show competition, but suffered several injuries and his career ended. He signed with WWE in January 2018 and made his first NXT TV appearance last month as Indus Sher alongside Saurav Gurjar, managed by Malcolm Bivens. Highlights from the interview are below:

On his NXT debut last month and goals: “I wanted to share the journey of Rinku Singh. I want to put a smile on peoples’ faces all around the world, inspire them and share my story with them. So many kids can relate to it, and WWE allows you to do that.”

On taking notes during his training at the PC: “Notes are the key. On a daily basis, we as humans have so many things and thoughts in our mind. One way to really focus for me is to take notes. I did that with the Pirates. It’s been a constant in my life.”

On learning from the coaches: “In WWE, we have so many great coaches. We hear so much great stuff. Obviously all the coaches that we have, they’ve been superstars for a long, long time. They’ve performed. They’ve done that. And we’re learning from the best. When I hear their feedback, I always go back and study it. I don’t know what you call it. I’ve just always been comfortable studying something and doing it over and over again.”

On how his NXT experience thus far relates to his baseball career: “When I put on the [baseball] uniform, I was a totally new human. Now I feel like I did when I would put a baseball uniform on. It’s game time. There’s new energy. I’m ready to go out there and perform.”