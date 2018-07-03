Rinku Singh Worked on Bumps In His Hotel Room During Tryout, Talks Having Faith In Himself

– Rinku Singh spoke with Sports Illustrated about his WWE tryout, doing bumps in his hotel room and more.

On working on his bumps at off-hours during his tryout: “I came to my hotel room in Dubai, I put two beds together, and I started taking bumps until 3 AM by myself. I got at least 14 or 15 phone calls complaining, people knocking on my door, what the heck is going on up there? I got only two or three hours of sleep…[They] looked at me like what have you been doing? I said, you wanted to see a bump, right? That’s what real athletes do. I got it right.”

On having faith in his capabilities: “I’ve been through a lot in my journey, and I’ve learned from it. I have a lot of examples where I didn’t believe in myself and it didn’t matter how hard I worked, it didn’t happen. If I believe in myself, and if you’re totally committed that you’re going to make it happen, it’s going to happen for you…If you’re willing to do something in your life bigger than yourself, you can make that happen, and Rinku Singh is the example. The journey is not at an end yet.”