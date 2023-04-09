RJ City Compares Pro Wrestling To The Muppet Show

RJ City recently drew a unique comparison to professional wrestling, namely The Muppet Show. The Hey! (EW) host was a guest on The Best Show and talked with host and wrestling newbie Tom Scharpling about the industry, comparing it to the Jim Henson classic.

“My thesis is [that] you do know pro wrestling, you just do not know it yet,” City told Scharpling (per Wrestling Inc. “The best way I can describe it is a violent Muppet Show. It’s a show about putting on a show because nothing ever goes according to plan. Each character has their different thing that they want to do and it’s thrown into conflict, obviously, with other characters. But also [it’s] within the confines of the show, so there’s always a lot of going backstage.”

City’s AEW series releases every Sunday on YouTube. He most recently competed for International Wrestling Cartel in December.