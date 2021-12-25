RJ City on His Pitches to WWE & USA Network, His Pitch for Going Through Wrestlers’ IMDB Pages

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently spoke to wrestler RJ City, who discussed having past talks on pitching content to the USA Network. Below are some highlights:

RJ City on pitching digital content ideas to WWE and USA Network: “I don’t know. Sure, there was talking about it, but I don’t know—the people I was talking to, I don’t know that they were in relation to making anything happen. We’re talking about it. You know what I mean? You don’t know how far it goes. There’s a million things that need to happen. But I had a lot of pitches certainly and I also sent them, after all that, here’s all my other ideas from before. ‘So, let me know.’ I pitched a bunch of Up Up Down Down stuff, podcast ideas.”

City on wanting to go over IMDB pages with old wrestlers: “I’ll pitch one here and then if anyone wants to do it. It doesn’t have to be them. I really want to sit down with old wrestlers and go through their IMDB.”

On wanting to go through Bret Hart’s IMDB page: “I want to get Bret and I want to go through his IMDB and I want to talk about Honey, I Shrunk the Kids the TV series and Lonesome Dove and when he played the Genie in Toronto. He was the Genie in Aladdin. Because you get Robin Williams, and you’re like, ‘He’s great,’ and then you’re like, ‘Who’s the Robin Williams of wrestling?’ and you go, ‘Bret Hart.’ Who, I will say in all honesty, is so funny. He is a very, very funny person in person. He really, really is. He’s great. He’s so delightful.”