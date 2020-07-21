RJ City & Randy Orton Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter

In a somewhat bizarre exchange, RJ City called out video game companies on Twitter for not paying what he deserves to have his likeness in their game, and calling out “bloated assholes” who are on the video game rosters.

“Stop asking when I’m gonna be in a wrestling video game. Maybe ask the video game companies when they’re gonna pay a deserved price for my charismatic likeness compared to every other bloated asshole on their rosters.”

Randy Orton took exception to this, asking if he is one of the “bloated assholes” RJ City was referring to.

“Question. Am I a bloated asshole? Seriously. Wanna know. If I am, then please guide me to a professional nutritionist. I don’t want to be NOT in a video game because I am bloated. Shit, heard the cover of that 2K shit banks 6 figures. Wait… (checking…yes, it in fact does) 😘”

RJ City responded about Orton and a pastrami sandwich.

“Randy opens the fridge, the words of my tweet still whirling in his head. He looks at the leftover pastrami sandwich and speaks softly:

‘Hey! Nothing you can say. Nothing’s gonna change what you’ve done to me. Now it’s time to shine. Gonna take what’s mine. Take what’s mine.'”

Orton responded by calling RJ City an asshole.

“Wow @TheMattCardona is right. You really are an asshole. Now I can’t get that stupid tune out of my head.”

RJ City responded about how Orton is hearing voices in his head.

“You hear voices in your head…”

Orton responded with:

“🎵 They council me, they understand 🎶 Fuck you for doing this to me bro. As @AJStylesOrg would say, ‘frick’…. also he’s a flat earther. Lets talk about THAT'”

And RJ City responded saying Orton’s tweets have no psychology.

“Kid, your tweets are all over the place, there’s no psychology. Slow down, let them breathe. Tell a story.”

