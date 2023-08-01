wrestling / News
RJ City Reveals How the Late Paul Reubens Changed His Life
– With the recent passing of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens earlier this week, AEW broadcaster RJ City shared the following story of his conversation with the actor that helped him at a low point in his career. He wrote the following:
“When WWE said no, Paul Reubens spent an hour on the phone with me. He told me how not getting SNL led to the Pee Wee Herman Show. He told me to take my frustration and do something with it – the blessing of not being with everyone is doing what they can’t. He changed my life.”
Reubens passed away earlier this week at age 70 after battling cancer.
