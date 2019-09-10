RJ City Says It Would Be A Bad Idea To Sign Him

– RJ City recently spoke to Fightful about being on TV and companies trying to sign on.

On TV: “TV is a relative term, but okay. Everyone says ‘oh, we have TV!” Or, do you just have a Youtube show? TV, the word, the phrase, the whole business is changing. Not just wrestling, television. I’ve been on TV, I’m syndicated in over 100 countries. I’m a filmmaker, a raconteur! I have two non-wrestling things in development now, I’m not telling you (what they are), they’re in development! One that’s somewhat wrestling related, but idiotic, and one that’s not my demographic at all, and I’m hoping that demographic doesn’t find out about the wrestling demographic. I don’t think they’ll coexist very well. Every Sunday morning on Youtube, I do coffee in my underwear. IS THAT ON TV!?”

On Signing With A Company: And they have, and I’ve said no. Some of them are not very good for me. For someone else, they may be great! It’s not in my particular genre of idiocy. I didn’t feel terribly moved by them. I’m a very weird person, I like doing my own stuff. I’ll say, if any companies are interested, probably a bad idea to sign me. I don’t think you want to hand me a microphone or have me backstage. #DontSignRJ,”