RJ City On Why He Doesn’t Worry About Wins and Losses

RJ City doesn’t worry about wins and losses in pro wrestling, and he recently explained why that’s the case for him. City appeared on The Best Show and talked about how he doesn’t worry about win-loss record, and that it’s important for talent to be able to make it past those losses.

“My theory is this,” City said (per Wrestling Inc). “You cannot be worried about the winning and the losing. Especially for me. If I was a giant, then maybe I would be focused on winning. But as a character, as someone that wants to make a connection with the audience, you have to be able to survive the loss. Because you hit one loss, and then it’s all over. That’s why I would say, Rocky [Balboa] lost in the beginning. He started with a loss. If he was on this hot win streak, the second he lost, the party would be over.”

City, who hosts Hey! (EW) for AEW, has not yet competed for the company. He still competes occasionally on the independent circle, most recently in December for International Wrestling Cartel.