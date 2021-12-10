wrestling / News
RK-Bro Headed to This Week’s WWE Smackdown For Triple Threat Match
RK-Bro is heading to this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown for a triple threat match with The Usos and New Day. WWE has announced that the Raw Tag Team Champions are set to compete on Smackdown against the two other teams in a non-title triple threat bout.
Also announced for this week is a match between Toni Storm and Charlotte Flair. The full announcement reads:
RK-Bro come to SmackDown to battle The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat Match
In a mega Triple Threat showdown, Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take time away from the RK-Bro-nament on Monday Night Raw to engage SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for the first time since Survivor Series, as well as the elite royal contingent of The New Day’s King Woods and Kofi Kingston.
When three of the most dominant tag teams in the world collide, who will earn the right to call themselves the absolute best? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX.
Charlotte Flair to battle Toni Storm
There is no denying that things have gotten messy in recent weeks between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm. Downplaying Storm as a legitimate contender and consistently rejecting her challenges for a title matchup, The Queen humiliated the up-and-coming Superstar by hitting her in the face with two pies. Refusing to give in, Toni returned the favor the following week and hit the outspoken titleholder with a pie of her own.
With tensions at an all-time high, Flair will battle Storm in a Championship Contender Match. Don’t miss SmackDown, this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX.
More Trending Stories
- Wife of Jeff Hardy Tweets Statement Following His WWE Release
- Note On Belief in WWE About Status Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly
- R-Truth On Forming a Close Bond With Vince McMahon In WWE, Vince’s Reason For Why He Likes Him
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’