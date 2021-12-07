wrestling / News
RK-Bro-nament Finals Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE began an RK-Bro-nament to determine the next #1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships on tonight’s Raw, and the finals are set for next week. The Street Profits defeated AJ Styles and Omos while the Mysterios defeated Alpha Academy on Monday’s show to advance to the finals of the Bronament, with the winner earning a shot at the champions.
You can see clips from the two matches below:
