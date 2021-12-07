wrestling / News

RK-Bro-nament Finals Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

December 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rey Mysterio Dominik Mysterio 12-6-21

WWE began an RK-Bro-nament to determine the next #1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships on tonight’s Raw, and the finals are set for next week. The Street Profits defeated AJ Styles and Omos while the Mysterios defeated Alpha Academy on Monday’s show to advance to the finals of the Bronament, with the winner earning a shot at the champions.

