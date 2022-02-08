wrestling / News
RK-Bro Earn Tag Team Title Match With Quiz Bowl Win On WWE Raw
RK-Bro have a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships after defeating Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl on tonight’s WWE Raw. Riddle and Randy Orton beat Otis and Chad Gable in the trivia contest on Monday’s show, coming back from a 4-2 deficit to win 5-4.
As a result, RK-Bro have a rematch against Otis and Gable for the titles. As of now, there’s no date set for the bout.
Which category would YOU choose first?#WWERaw@SYFY pic.twitter.com/hQZcmI9NPA
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
Unfortunately for @SuperKingofBros, this question is for @WWEGable!!#WWERaw @SYFY pic.twitter.com/mMP3UYsYUG
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
The @WWEUniverse in Denver with the BIG assist like @johnelway…@RandyOrton & @SuperKingOfBros just tied up the #QuizBowl at 4-4 against @otiswwe & @WWEGable! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z8hb5OOVvB
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
"You think I'm the only one that bakes, bro?" – @RandyOrton#WWERaw@SYFY pic.twitter.com/XaYFJkSdLg
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
#RKBro has won the QUIZ BOWL!!!@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sRPOuB1WZV
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
- Nia Jax Says She Didn’t Keep Her Job Because of The Rock, Says Her Family Didn’t Have Her Back
- Mandy Rose Selfie, Charlotte Flair Gym Photo, Aliyah Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Star He’d Face If He Came Out Of Retirement