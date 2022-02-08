RK-Bro Earn Tag Team Title Match With Quiz Bowl Win On WWE Raw

RK-Bro have a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships after defeating Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl on tonight’s WWE Raw. Riddle and Randy Orton beat Otis and Chad Gable in the trivia contest on Monday’s show, coming back from a 4-2 deficit to win 5-4.

As a result, RK-Bro have a rematch against Otis and Gable for the titles. As of now, there’s no date set for the bout.