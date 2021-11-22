wrestling / News
RK-Bro Victorious Over The Usos At WWE Survivor Series (Highlights)
Raw picked up another win in the battle of the brands at WWE Survivor Series, courtesy of RK-Bro. Riddle and Randy Orton defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso at the PPV, with Orton getting the pinfall win to make his record-setting 177th PPV appearance.
The win means that Raw is now ahead of Smackdown 4 – 1 in the battle for brand supremacy. Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.
☝️#SurvivorSeries @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/SeRRvUWHLl
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
#RKBro or @WWEUsos? Who ya got?#SurvivorSeries @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/CeJgFpmYv5
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
BRO!#SurvivorSeries @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/D2b7YLNhIc
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
.@WWEUsos laying it all on the line!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/zg9ZuNQOIp
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Vintage Viper! #SurvivorSeries @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/ce831ZHBCc
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
On a historic night, @RandyOrton is going to that place!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/kRN1gT8V2D
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Say it with us … VINTAGE @RandyOrton!!!#SurvivorSeries #RKBro @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/g77c3M09wv
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
OUTTA NOWHERE! 🐍#RKBro take down The @WWEUsos at #SurvivorSeries!@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/5LEYaM5Kca
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
