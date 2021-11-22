RK-Bro Victorious Over The Usos At WWE Survivor Series (Highlights)

Raw picked up another win in the battle of the brands at WWE Survivor Series, courtesy of RK-Bro. Riddle and Randy Orton defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso at the PPV, with Orton getting the pinfall win to make his record-setting 177th PPV appearance.

The win means that Raw is now ahead of Smackdown 4 – 1 in the battle for brand supremacy. Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.