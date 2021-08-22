RK-Bro Win RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

The unlikely duo have now become unlikely champions. RK-Bro, the team featuring Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, defeated AJ Styles and Omos to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at WWE Summerslam tonight. After Riddle was able to push Omos into the ring post, that left Styles alone with Orton, who hit an RKO to win the match.

This ends the reign of Styles and Omos at 133 days. They won the belts from the New Day at Wrestlemania 37 on April 10. This is the first reign for RK-Bro and the first reign for either Riddle or Orton as a RAW tag team champion. You can follow along with our live coverage of Summerslam here.